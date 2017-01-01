  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tennis Techsters fall to No. 22 Texas A&M

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/26/2017 - 12:06pm
in
Leader Sports Service

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Louisiana Tech women’s tennis put up a strong fight, taking three singles matches into a third set, but the Lady Techsters would end up falling 7-0 to No. 22 Texas A&M on Wednesday afternoon.

Jazmin Britos, Nadja Manjon and Alba Escalona Perny were all able to grab a set against one of the best teams in the country, but two fell by scores of 10-8 and 11-9 in a super breaker and the third lost in a 12-point tiebreaker in the third set.

