Dunkin’ Dogs on road to battle UAB
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/26/2017 - 12:05pm
in
Leader Sports Service
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Coming off two convincing home wins, the Louisiana Tech men’s basketball team will now face its toughest road weekend of the conference season by taking on two of the top four teams in the league standings.
It starts with a battle vs. Alabama-Birmingham at 8 p.m. today inside Bartow Arena in a matchup that will be broadcast by the American Sports Network.
Along with the TV broadcast, fans can also watch a free live stream of the game at AmericanSportsNet.com. Doug Bell and Tim Scarborough will call the action.
