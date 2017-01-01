  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Dunkin’ Dogs on road to battle UAB

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/26/2017 - 12:05pm
in
Leader Sports Service
012617 Tech Bracey C.jpg
Photo by DONNY CROWE/LA Tech Athletics Comunications - Freshman DaQuan Bracey leads the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in scoring during their current four-game win streak.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Coming off two convincing home wins, the Louisiana Tech men’s basketball team will now face its toughest road weekend of the conference season by taking on two of the top four teams in the league standings.

It starts with a battle vs. Alabama-Birmingham at 8 p.m. today inside Bartow Arena in a matchup that will be broadcast by the American Sports Network.

Along with the TV broadcast, fans can also watch a free live stream of the game at AmericanSportsNet.com. Doug Bell and Tim Scarborough will call the action.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share