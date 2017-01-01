  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Three Diamond ’Dogs earn preseason honors

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/26/2017 - 12:02pm
in
Tech tabbed to finish 5th in C-USA
Leader Sports Service

Brent Diaz, Casey Sutton and Jonathan Washam all garnered preseason All-Conference USA honors and the Bulldogs were picked to finish fifth in C-USA when the preseason voting results were released Wednesday morning as voted on by league coaches.

The three Bulldogs earning a spot on the C-USA preseason all-conference team mark the first time multiple Bulldogs have received that honor since Louisiana Tech joined the conference prior to the 2014 season.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share