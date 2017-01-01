› Home ›
Lady Techsters to host Blazers
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/26/2017 - 12:00pm
in
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech ranks No. 1 in Conference USA in field goal percentage defense and No. 2 in 3-point field goal percentage defense entering this week’s two-game home stand against Alabama-Birmingham and Middle Tennessee.
Those numbers will be put to the test against the Blazers and the Blue Raiders who rank No. 1 and No. 3 in 33-point field goal percentage and No. 1 and No. 2 in 3-pointers made per game.
