What a time to be in Grambling
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/26/2017 - 11:47am
Derek J. Amaya
Once cannot help but notice the dramatic change occurring in Grambling.
In a matter of only a couple of years, a new elementary through high school was created, a new administration took over at Grambling State University and Grambling’s dream economic development project is finally coming into fruition.
A lot of individuals and groups can be thanked for their efforts to make the city of Grambling a better place, but I think it all trickles up from the enthusiasm of its citizens.
This citizens wanted the city to be revitalized and pushed for this change for many decades.
