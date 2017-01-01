  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Celebrate GSU’s HBCU championship

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/26/2017 - 11:44am
Rick Hohlt

Let the celebrations begin.

The Grambling State University Tigers will celebrate their Historically Black Colleges and Universities National Championship football team with a parade on GSU’s campus.

The G-Men won their title defeating North Carolina Central University 10-9 in a thriller at the Celebration Bowl.

It quite literally took a misplaced celebration for the G-Men to capture the 15th Black College National Championship in GSU history.

