Celebrate GSU’s HBCU championship
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/26/2017 - 11:44am
Rick Hohlt
Let the celebrations begin.
The Grambling State University Tigers will celebrate their Historically Black Colleges and Universities National Championship football team with a parade on GSU’s campus.
The G-Men won their title defeating North Carolina Central University 10-9 in a thriller at the Celebration Bowl.
It quite literally took a misplaced celebration for the G-Men to capture the 15th Black College National Championship in GSU history.
