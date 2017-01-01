› Home ›
RHS passes out football awards
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/25/2017 - 1:03pm
in
Leader Sports Service
Ruston High School handed out its football awards for the 2016 season Monday night at the annual Bearcats Football Banquet. (Clockwise) Pictured top left is Dan Childress, left, presenting Corey Mamon with the Chick Childress Award. Ben Leblanc, left, presented Carlos Hunt with the Hoss Garrett Award. Coach Jerrod Baugh presents Marcus Hayes with the Scholastic Award. Dr. Gerald Cobb presents Matt Owens with the Michael Parker Award. Gail Lindsey presents Kyle Adams with the Jack Lindsey Memorial Scholarship. Wes Clark presents Dan Lindsey with the Bearcat Football Club Scholarship.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos