› Home ›
Tech golf team shows improvement at Arizona Intercollegiate
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/25/2017 - 12:17pm
in
Leader Sports Service
TUCSON, Ariz.— Louisiana Tech’s men’s golf team closed out its first competition of the spring season Tuesday by finishing 15th in the Arizona Intercollegiate hosted by the Wildcats at Sewailo Golf Course in Tucson, Arizona.
As a team, the Bulldogs showed improvement in each round of the two-day event to wrap up play on Tuesday with a total team score of 925 (318-311-296). Individually, senior Charles Neel White and freshman Joacim Ahlund led the Bulldogs with the two each shooting a three-round total of 225 (12-over par) to finish tied for 34th in the competitive field of golfers.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos