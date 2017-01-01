› Home ›
Suspect arrested in church burglary
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/25/2017 - 12:09pm
Anthony Tyrone Garner arrested at his home Tuesday morning by LPSO
Nancy Bergeron
A Simsboro man is in the Lincoln Parish Detention Center today charged with the burglary of the Simsboro Baptist Church Youth Center and investigators said more arrests are likely.
Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Anthony Tyrone Garner, 25, of 2704 Martha St., at his home Tuesday morning. He faces a single charge of simply burglary of a religious building.
Physical evidence at the scene linked Garner to the crime, LPSO Major Chad Alexander, the department’s public information officer, said in a press release issued Tuesday.
