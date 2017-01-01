› Home ›
Miss GSU wins Ebony Magazine spot
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/25/2017 - 12:05pm
in
Miniya Shabazz
One of Astra Watts’ dreams is becoming a reality.
Watts, Miss Grambling State University, will be one of ten campus queens from historically black colleges and universities to be featured in Ebony, a national magazine focused on an African American audience.
She will represent GSU, and be a role model for young girls who want to be campus queens and princesses.
Watts is thrilled when she heard the news a few days ago (Friday).
