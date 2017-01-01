› Home ›
Ruston man charged in home invasion
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/25/2017 - 12:02pm
Allen Earl Mays also faces rape, sexual battery allegations
Nancy Bergeron
A 32-year-old Ruston man faces attempted aggravated rape, home invasion and sexual battery charges stemming from an incident that reportedly occurred Tuesday morning at North Village Trailer Park on Frazier Road.
Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested Allen Earl Mays, of 153 Pecan St., was arrest shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Surveillance footage from a nearby convenience store captured Mays and his vehicle on video.
Investigators used the video footage to make their case against Mays, officials said.
