› Home ›
Reader writes about President Trump
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/25/2017 - 11:57am
in
When President Donald Trump announced that he was running for president of the United States, I told my coffee buddies I would vote for him.
During the ensuing months, I didn’t like many of Mr. Trump’s comments.
However, I never changed my mind about voting for him.
I was disappointed with most of the Republican leaders. The short version of my thoughts was that we haven’t had dynamic conservative leadership since President Ronald Reagan.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos