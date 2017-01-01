› Home ›
Reader recognizes Ruston mayor
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/25/2017
This letter is to offer praise and appreciation to Mayor Ronny Walker. He truly amazes me with his energy, enthusiasm, and dedication for the City of Ruston. To my knowledge he has no political experience, but he sure sees opportunities and pursues ways to accomplish changes for the betterment of our City. He has created a staff and surrounded himself with capable people who share his vision for a better city.
