  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Upped water fee not all bad

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/25/2017 - 11:54am
in
Nancy Bergeron
Nancy Bergeron.jpg

Thank you, Louisiana Legislature. We appreciate your concern about the quality of our drinking water, but really, a mandated fee so that the state can hire water checkers?
Yes, really. And the result for every Louisiana water customer is an additional $8.80 per year.

Customers have already been paying $3.20 annually, though most of them probably didn’t know it. For Ruston’s roughly 11,000 water users, the fee has been lumped in with other charges.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share