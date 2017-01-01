› Home ›
Upped water fee not all bad
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/25/2017 - 11:54am
in
Nancy Bergeron
Thank you, Louisiana Legislature. We appreciate your concern about the quality of our drinking water, but really, a mandated fee so that the state can hire water checkers?
Yes, really. And the result for every Louisiana water customer is an additional $8.80 per year.
Customers have already been paying $3.20 annually, though most of them probably didn’t know it. For Ruston’s roughly 11,000 water users, the fee has been lumped in with other charges.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos