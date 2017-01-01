› Home ›
City acquisition of museum bodes well
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/25/2017 - 11:49am
in
Rick Hohlt
History is the preservation of the story of mankind. And when it comes to military history, few places — if any — preserve the stories of U.S. conflicts better than the North Louisiana Military Museum.
For more than 20 years museum Director Ernie Stevens has been meticulously collecting artifacts that span from the Civil War to the battles in Iraq and Afghanistan. The approximate 6,000 items, some of which are storage because there’s no more room for displays, are worth millions of dollars and provide a priceless look into the human story.
