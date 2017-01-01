› Home ›
Williams, Whitworth going to Pro Bowl
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/24/2017 - 11:13am
in
O.K. Davis
There will be a double dose of W’s from the Interstate 20 prep football country going to the Pro Bowl.
Williams.
Whitworth.
Former Ruston High School star Kyle Williams of the Buffalo Bills and ex-West Monroe High standout Andrew Whitworth of the Cincinnati Bengals have been selected for the NFL’s postseason all-star game to be held in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday.
It will mark the fifth such appearance for Williams, a defensive lineman, and third for offensive lineman Whitworth.
