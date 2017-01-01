  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Techsters’ Anthony state Player of Week

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/24/2017 - 11:08am
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech sophomore guard Kierra Anthony averaged 20.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals in a pair of wins last week.

Anthony averaged 20.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals while shooting 54 percent from the field, 3-of-6 from the three-point line and 11-of-20 from the free-throw line.

