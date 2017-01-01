› Home ›
Techsters’ Anthony state Player of Week
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/24/2017 - 11:08am
in
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech sophomore guard Kierra Anthony came up big in the clutch helping the Lady Techsters sweep a pair of Conference USA road games and earning the New Iberia native the Louisiana Sports Writers Association State Women’s Basketball Player of the Week Award.
Anthony averaged 20.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals while shooting 54 percent from the field, 3-of-6 from the three-point line and 11-of-20 from the free-throw line.
