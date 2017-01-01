› Home ›
Dunkin’ Dogs duo hauls in honors
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/24/2017 - 11:05am
in
McCree state Player of Week while Bracey earns C-USA Freshman of Week accolades
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech’s Erik McCree registered two double-digit scoring performances this past week, helping the forward earn the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Men’s Basketball Player of the Week award.
The redshirt senior averaged 16.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game in helping lead Tech to convincing wins at home this past week over Rice and North Texas.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos