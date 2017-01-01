Building a healthier community

› Home ›
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/24/2017 - 10:58am
Cathy Judd
The LSU AgCenter is working on building healthy communities one community at a time.
Louisiana residents are not making the grade.
The hard fact is Louisiana ranks first in obesity and overweight residents.
The United States has an adult obesity rate of 28.1 percent while Louisiana has a higher rate of 36.2 percent.
What does that mean for the residents of Louisiana?
Because of this high prevalence of obesity, Louisiana citizens suffer from high rates of chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and stroke.
