  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Building a healthier community

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/24/2017 - 10:58am
in
Cathy Judd
Judd, Cathy 2014.jpg

The LSU AgCenter is working on building healthy communities one community at a time.
Louisiana residents are not making the grade.

The hard fact is Louisiana ranks first in obesity and overweight residents.

The United States has an adult obesity rate of 28.1 percent while Louisiana has a higher rate of 36.2 percent.

What does that mean for the residents of Louisiana?

Because of this high prevalence of obesity, Louisiana citizens suffer from high rates of chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and stroke.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share