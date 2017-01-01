› Home ›
Basketball fever hits parish
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/24/2017 - 10:54am
in
Rick Hohlt
Don’t look now, but college hoops fever is running rampant in Lincoln Parish.
Both basketball teams at Louisiana Tech have been red-hot in recent weeks. The Bulldogs stand at 6-1 in Conference USA and are riding a four-game win streak. A one-point loss to Texas-San Antonio on Jan. 7 seemingly lit a fire under the Dunkin’ Dogs feet, as since then the team seems to have turned up the intensity a couple of notches.
They’ve also earned multiple honors in the process.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos