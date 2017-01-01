› Home ›
Tech School of Art to host juried exhibition
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/24/2017 - 10:52am
Heather Small Hawley
At 6 p.m. Thursday, Louisiana Tech University will open the Louisiana Biennial — the School of Design’s fourth national juried exhibition in the F. Jay Taylor Visual Arts Center on Tech campus.
This is a multi-media show for two and three-dimensional works, as well as video and installation works exploring any theme, said Nicole Duet, assistant professor of drawing and painting at Tech.
