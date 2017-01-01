› Home ›
Ruston featured in ‘Gun & Garden’ magazine
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/24/2017 - 10:51am
in
Nancy Bergeron
The Lincoln Parish Park mountain bike trail is featured in the “Louisiana Outdoor Guide” that’s part of February/March issue of “Gun & Garden Magazine.”
The single-page advertorial is part of a series encouraging readers to take part in outdoor and cultural experiences in the state, Amanda Quimby, marketing director for the Ruston Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau, said.
The advertorial, titled “Blaze the Trail,” recaps how park Director James Ramsaur used the natural surroundings to develop the 10-mile trail that crisscrosses the park and includes a 120-foot ski jump.
