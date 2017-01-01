  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tech’s College of Business introduces hybrid program

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 01/23/2017 - 12:02pm
By Starla Gatson

For many business professionals, the opportunity to return to college to obtain a master’s degree is hindered by work schedules.

But with the introduction of Louisiana Tech College of Business’s hybrid program, employees will be able to earn a degree while maintaining their current jobs.

Doug Amyx, the interim associate dean of graduate programs, said the hybrid program, which will be offered in the spring, is a combination of live and online classes for computer information specialists.

