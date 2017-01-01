  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
School district to explore opportunities

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 01/23/2017 - 12:00pm
Milstead: We can branch out
Derek J. Amaya
Leader file photo - Cypress Springs Elementary School teacher Tracy Stark directs students to their classrooms at the beginning of the 2016-17 school year.

The Lincoln Parish school system will look into several new opportunities opened after the schools district was declared unitary, school Superintendent Mike Milstead said Friday.

Those opportunities include branching out into the science, technology, engineering and mathematics initiative, creating a year around school for students who need to gain more than a year’s worth of growth and pursuing partnerships in the community to further enhance education in the school system.

“Now we feel like we can branch out,” Milstead said.

