Tribute concert set in museum Feb. 9
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 01/23/2017 - 11:55am
Leader News Service
Monroe singer-songwriter Brian Sivils and his band will perform a Jimmie Davis tribute concert on Feb. 9, in the Union Museum of History and Art in Farmerville. The event, beginning at 5:30 p.m. will recall the music of “Louisiana’s singing governor” who was nationally known for his country and gospel songs including the famed “You Are My Sunshine.” Admission is free. Donations will be accepted at door. The museum is located at 116 N. Main St. in the Chamber of Commerce building.
