It’s the big one, Elizabeth

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 01/23/2017 - 11:47am
Sallie Rose Hollis
It happened last week. Actually, it had been sneaking up on me for some time. Something I couldn’t avoid. Even so, when it finally occurred, I felt kind of like Fred Sanford when he used to clutch his chest on the TV show “Sanford and Son” and call out to his deceased wife, “It’s the big one, Elizabeth!”

Of course, he was merely faking a heart attack to get out of a tight spot — or work.

Me? I turned 65.

