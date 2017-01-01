› Home ›
Honorees make parish strong
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 01/23/2017 - 11:44am
in
Rick Hohlt
One of the reasons Ruston and Lincoln Parish are such good places to live is the community mindedness of its citizens.
Eight individuals and two groups that made outstanding contributions to specific causes in 2016 were honored Thursday during the Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce banquet. All of the award winners are models of selfless service, often with a business flare.
