Dunkin’ Dogs down Mean Green
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/22/2017 - 12:36am
Leader Sports Service
The Mean Green hung around for the first half, but that was all they could muster as Louisiana Tech used a second half run to put things away in a 81-57 win over North Texas on Saturday night in the Thomas Assembly Center.
A 24-3 run spanning slightly less than seven minutes early in the second half, was the deciding factor in the dominating effort from the Bulldogs (14-6, 6-1 Conference USA).
