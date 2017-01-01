› Home ›
Ex-GSU star Donnell ready for comeback
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/22/2017 - 12:35am
O.K. Davis
Two NFL seasons ago, Larry Donnell was in the bright spotlight that defines New York.
There were few fans in the “Big Apple” who weren’t aware of the former Grambling State University star that had risen from an undrafted free agent in 2011 to one of the league’s best short yardage receivers as a tight end.
In that magical season of 2014 the 6-6 and 265-pound native of Ozark, Alabama, caught 63 passes for 623 yards and six touchdowns.
Quarterback Eli Manning of the Giants called him “my favorite big man target.”
