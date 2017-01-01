› Home ›
Late plays by freshmen spur Techsters
DENTON, Texas — With Louisiana Tech clinging to a two-point lead in the final minutes of Saturday’s Conference USA game at North Texas, the Lady Techsters turned to a pair of freshmen to seal the victory.
Anna McLeod and Daria McCutcheon combined to score nine straight points during a 90 second span and sophomore Kierra Anthony recorded a steal and hit four straight free throws lifting Louisiana Tech to a 72-65 win over North Texas before 1,098 fans at the Super Pit in a game that saw 11 ties and 17 lead changes.
