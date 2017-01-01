› Home ›
Ribeiro leads G-Men past Jackson State
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/22/2017 - 12:33am
in
T. Scott Boatright
GRAMBLING — Nigel Ribeiro poured in 20 points, including four 3-pointers to lead Grambling State to a 72-57 win over Jackson State Saturday night in Frederick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.
Remond Brown added 12 points and Chase Cormier 10 for Grambling (8-12, 3-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which snapped a two-game losing skid and improved to 7-1 at home.
Grambling led 22-20 with 4:54 remaining in the first half before a Ribeiro 3-pointer ignited the G-Men, sparking a 16-0 run to close out the first half with GSU on top 38-20 at intermission.
