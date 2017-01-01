  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Ribeiro leads G-Men past Jackson State

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/22/2017 - 12:33am
in
T. Scott Boatright
012217 GSU Cormier C.jpg
Chase Cormier scored 10 points in GSU’s win on Saturday.

GRAMBLING — Nigel Ribeiro poured in 20 points, including four 3-pointers to lead Grambling State to a 72-57 win over Jackson State Saturday night in Frederick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.

Remond Brown added 12 points and Chase Cormier 10 for Grambling (8-12, 3-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which snapped a two-game losing skid and improved to 7-1 at home.

Grambling led 22-20 with 4:54 remaining in the first half before a Ribeiro 3-pointer ignited the G-Men, sparking a 16-0 run to close out the first half with GSU on top 38-20 at intermission.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share