Wells, McConathy had special friendship
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/22/2017 - 12:31am
O.K. Davis
Editor’s note: The following story about former Louisiana Tech basketball star Mike McConathy and his longtime, special friendship with Lanky Wells was written by O.K. Davis for the Ruston Daily Leader in the early 2000s.
The friendship began back in the mid-1970s.
More than 30 years later, it’s stronger than ever.
Mike McConathy and Lanky Wells were teammates and roommates when they were both members of the Louisiana Tech University basketball program.
Their careers overlapped, beginning in 1974 and ending in 1977.
