  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Wells, McConathy had special friendship

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/22/2017 - 12:31am
in
O.K. Davis
102217 Mike and Lanky C.jpg
Former Louisiana Tech University basketball stars Mike McConathy (left) and Lanky Wells had a special friendship that lasted more than 40 years. Wells died Friday morning after suffering a heart attack.

Editor’s note: The following story about former Louisiana Tech basketball star Mike McConathy and his longtime, special friendship with Lanky Wells was written by O.K. Davis for the Ruston Daily Leader in the early 2000s.

The friendship began back in the mid-1970s.

More than 30 years later, it’s stronger than ever.

Mike McConathy and Lanky Wells were teammates and roommates when they were both members of the Louisiana Tech University basketball program.

Their careers overlapped, beginning in 1974 and ending in 1977.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share