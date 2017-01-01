  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
1966-67 Tech men’s hoops team honored

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/22/2017 - 12:29am
in
Leader Sports Service
sports.jpg
Pictured is the 1966-67 Louisiana Tech men’s basketball team, which was honored during halftime of Saturday’s Dunkin’ Dogs win over North Texas.

Whenever March comes around every year, people flock to their televisions to watch the madness that is “The Big Dance.”

Even though the phrase “Big Dance” was not coined until 1977, 10 years earlier the Louisiana Tech men’s basketball team was going dancing for the first time in program history.

It was a big team doing the dancing too. The Bulldogs were intimidating, intimidatingly tall that is, with three players that stood at 6-feet-10-inches or above, including freshman Charlie Bishop who became the program’s first ever 7-footer.

