1966-67 Tech men’s hoops team honored
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/22/2017 - 12:29am
Leader Sports Service
Whenever March comes around every year, people flock to their televisions to watch the madness that is “The Big Dance.”
Even though the phrase “Big Dance” was not coined until 1977, 10 years earlier the Louisiana Tech men’s basketball team was going dancing for the first time in program history.
It was a big team doing the dancing too. The Bulldogs were intimidating, intimidatingly tall that is, with three players that stood at 6-feet-10-inches or above, including freshman Charlie Bishop who became the program’s first ever 7-footer.
