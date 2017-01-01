› Home ›
Lady Tigers shoot down JSU, 90-85
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/22/2017 - 12:27am
in
T. Scott Boatright
GRAMBLING — Grambling State turned up the intensity in the second half Saturday afternoon as the Lady Tigers defeated Jackson State 90-85 in Southwestern Athletic Conference play at the Frederick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.
The Lady Tigers led 40-38 at halftime after starting strong, building its first double-digit advantage of the contest at 13-2 on a pair of Jazmin Boyd free throws, but never could quite pull away for good from JSU until time eventually ran out on the visitors.
