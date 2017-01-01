Milstead: Schools to maintain diversity
The Lincoln Parish school system will maintain student diversity balance despite no longer being under the watchful eye of the United States Department of Justice, school Superintendent Mike Milstead said Friday.
But in order to do that, the Ruston school attendance zones will eventually have to be redrawn, he said.
Over the past several years, Cypress Springs and Glen View elementary schools in west Ruston have grown to a combined enrollment of more than 1,100 students. That compares to a combined enrollment of approximately 600 students at Hillcrest and Ruston elementary schools in east Ruston.
“Our current facilities will eventually no longer be able to take any more students without the addition of new buildings,” Milstead said. “We have plenty of capacity on the east side of town.”
However, the school district cannot arbitrarily rezone, Milstead said.
Any changes in the school district, which includes changing attendance zones, must be approved by the Department of Justice.
Reports will include the gender, racial and special education make up of the school district.
“We’re independent,” Milstead said. “We just can’t make any decisions based on race, which we weren’t doing before. We just don’t do that.”
U.S. District Judge Robert James declared the system unitary in ruling handed down Wednesday. The unitary status effectively ends a 51-year-old federal desegregation lawsuit filed against the school system.
As a result of James’ ruling, federal court supervision over the system ended and schools are no longer required to make yearly reports on their desegregation status.
“Everything the school district had done until this point was with the mindset that it might be seen as questionable by the Department of Justice,” Milstead said.
Now the district has some clarity and can look forward to creating opportunities with the best interest of Lincoln Parish students, he said.
Shopping cart
Latest Videos