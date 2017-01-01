› Home ›
Local businessman helps community
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 01/21/2017 - 10:29pm
Derek J. Amaya
When a community like Lincoln Parish continues to support one local businessman’s ventures, he feels it necessary to give back to the community.
Don Robertson, co-owner of Jim Taylor Ford and founder and managing partner of Rocketfast Car Wash, has been an active community member for more than two decades.
The Arkansas native has mostly put his efforts toward helping the future by enhancing the quality of Lincoln Parish students.
