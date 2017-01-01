› Home ›
Former players help coach find big buck
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 01/21/2017 - 9:19pm
in
Glynn Harris
Joey Pender coached high school football for 33 years, retiring from West Ouachita High School after the season just ended. He has coached teams to a plethora of wins with the possibility that somewhere along the way, he was unceremoniously doused with Gator Aide.
Pender would have had no complaints had former player, Rusty Autry, poured a bucket of the drink on his head the morning of Jan. 4. Autry came with a blood-trailing dog that ended Pender’s frustration at not being able to find the big 10-point buck he shot.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos