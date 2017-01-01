› Home ›
Having respect for women today
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/20/2017 - 1:14pm
Starla Gatson
The sad truth is, the degradation of women is becoming increasingly prevalent in today’s society.
The phrase “like a girl” is added to verbs to create insults, insinuating that weak, ineffective actions are characteristic to females. Comments about the intelligence and work ethic of women are often made, implying that women are not smart or hard-working enough to do a job simply because of gender.
