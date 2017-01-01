› Home ›
Learning from MLK Jr.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/20/2017 - 1:12pm
Heather Small Hawley
On Jan. 15, 1929, Alberta Williams King gave birth to one of the greatest civil rights heroes in America — Martin Luther King Jr.
King grew up attending segregated public schools in Georgia, graduating from high school at the age of 15; he received a B. A. degree in 1948 from Morehouse College, a distinguished Negro institution of Atlanta from which both his father and grandfather had graduated, according to nobleprize.org.
