› Home ›
Time for unity is now
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/20/2017 - 1:09pm
in
Rick Hohlt
History is being made today. At noon, Donald Trump will be sworn in as 45th president of the United States.
He will raise his right hand, place his left hand on the Bible — Trump’s using two Bibles, Abraham Lincoln’s and his own from childhood — and repeat the same 35-word oath of office that’s been used since 1789.
And with that pledge to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States to best of his ability, the new presidency will begin.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos