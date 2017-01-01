  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Time for unity is now

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/20/2017 - 1:09pm
in
Rick Hohlt

History is being made today. At noon, Donald Trump will be sworn in as 45th president of the United States.

He will raise his right hand, place his left hand on the Bible — Trump’s using two Bibles, Abraham Lincoln’s and his own from childhood — and repeat the same 35-word oath of office that’s been used since 1789.

And with that pledge to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States to best of his ability, the new presidency will begin.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share