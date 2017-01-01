› Home ›
Biennial juried exhibition to open at Tech
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/20/2017 - 1:05pm
The Louisiana Biennial is the School of Design’s fourth national juried exhibition. This is a multi-media show for two and three-dimensional works, as well as video and installation works exploring any theme.
The School of Design received over 175 artist submissions for a total of over 800 artworks from across the United States.
The overwhelming response reflects a continued commitment and passion for the arts in our communities. We hope that the exhibition not only highlights regional artists, but also exposes all of us to contemporary works created around the country.
