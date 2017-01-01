› Home ›
Neal SWAC Player of Week
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/20/2017 - 1:01pm
in
Grambling State guard Monisha Neal (4) has been named the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for her outstanding performance during week 10 of the regular season. The Lewisville, Texas native averaged 17.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game during the Lady Tigers’ most recent contests. She was a rebound shy of a double-double against Texas Southern on Jan. 14, where she posted 19 points and nine rebounds. She followed that effort with a 15-point, five-board effort at Prairie View A&M on Jan. 16.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos