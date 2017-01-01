  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Dunkin’ Dogs cook up win over Rice

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/20/2017 - 12:55pm
Leader Sports Service
Photo by DARRELL JAMES - Erik McCree (2) led Louisiana Tech with 19 points in the Bulldogs’ Conference USA win over Rice.

In a battle between two of the top teams in Conference USA’s West Division, Louisiana Tech dominated from start to finish, defeating Rice 74-64, Thursday night in the Thomas Assembly Center.

Rice (12-7, 2-4 C-USA), opened the scoring with an early free throw, but an immediate response on a 3-point shot from Derric Jean gave Louisiana Tech (13-6, 5-1 C-USA) its first lead of the night at 3-1 and the Bulldogs wouldn’t trail again, leading the 40-minute contest for 39 minutes and 10 seconds.

