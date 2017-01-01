› Home ›
Hunt, Martin accept awards
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/20/2017 - 12:49pm
in
Derek J. Amaya
Ruston businessman Trott Hunt and Sue Martin, co-founder of a local animal rescue agency, were recognized as the Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce Robert E. Russ Award recipient and Ruston Rotary Club Bill Best Humanitarian Award winners, respectively.
The award winners accepted their recognition at the 97th annual Chamber of Commerce banquet Thursday at the Ruston Civic Center.
Other awards given during the banquet included:
• Business of Year – Frosty Factory of America
• Origin Bank & HGA Young Business Leader of the Year — Kourtney Keim
• Ambassador of the Year — Sonja Burns
