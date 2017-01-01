  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Hunt, Martin accept awards

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/20/2017 - 12:49pm
in
Derek J. Amaya
awards.jpg
Photo left: Trott Hunt, the 2016 Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce Robert E. Russ Award winner, right, accepts his award from Judy Copeland, Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce president, during the annual Chamber of Commerce Banquet Thursday at the Ruston Civic Center. Photo right: Sue Martin, of 4 Paws, receives the Rotary Club Bill Best Humanitarian Award winners from Dean Dick, Ruston Rotary Club representative.

Ruston businessman Trott Hunt and Sue Martin, co-founder of a local animal rescue agency, were recognized as the Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce Robert E. Russ Award recipient and Ruston Rotary Club Bill Best Humanitarian Award winners, respectively.

The award winners accepted their recognition at the 97th annual Chamber of Commerce banquet Thursday at the Ruston Civic Center.

Other awards given during the banquet included:

• Business of Year – Frosty Factory of America
• Origin Bank & HGA Young Business Leader of the Year — Kourtney Keim
• Ambassador of the Year — Sonja Burns

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share