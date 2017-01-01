› Home ›
Court rules against former fire chief
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/20/2017 - 12:43pm
in
Nancy Bergeron
A district judge has denied former parish fire Chief Dennis Ford’s claims that he’s owed comp time and post-retirement health insurance coverage stemming from his 10 years as head of the Lincoln Parish Fire Protection District No. 1.
In a ruling filed Jan. 13, 3rd Judicial District Judge Cynthia Woodard said Ford failed to meet his burden of proof.
“Therefore, the court denies all claims asserted by (Ford) against the (fire district) for the aforesaid reasons,” Woodward wrote.
