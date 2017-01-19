› Home ›
Jim Taylor Ford donates $8,000 to Choudrant High School
Thu, 01/19/2017 - 12:12pm
Jim Taylor Ford of Ruston donated $8,000 to Choudrant High School from their Drive 4 Ur School event held Sept. 20 at Jim Taylor Ford.
The money will be used to buy incentives for CHS students and supplies for teachers, said Tony Antley, CHS principal.
“We’re just real excited to have a partner like Jim Taylor Ford that gives generously to our community,” he said.
Drive 4 Ur School is an annual event that raises funds for local schools through Ford, said Don Robertson, Jim Taylor Ford owner.
