‘Season of Love’ kicks off Friday at library
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/19/2017 - 12:09pm
Heather Small Hawley
The Christmas decorations are down, and soon there will little plastic hearts all over the parish.
“What is the best way to gear up for Valentine’s Day? How about love songs? Naomi Cordill and Jon Baccarini are the perfect pair to whip up some romance at the Lincoln Parish Library at 10 a.m. in the Library Events Center,” said Sarah Creekmore, administrative assistant for the Lincoln Parish Library.
The performance will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the Library Events Center.
Guest singer Cordill is a local woman with many talents, she said.
