State Library recognizes LPL
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/19/2017 - 12:07pm
Heather Small Hawley
For the sixth consecutive year, the Lincoln Parish Library has been named No. 1 in Louisiana by the State Library for materials checked out per capita. More than 350,000 items were borrowed in 2016, library Director Vivian McCain, told the Library Board of Control on Wednesday.
Charles Penuell, chairman of the board, asked McCain to congratulate her staff for their hard work and dedication to the community.
New board member, Gay O’Neal, was also introduced during the meeting.
O’Neal was appointed to the board by the Lincoln Parish Police Jury in December.
