Parish schools achieve unitary status
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/19/2017 - 12:04pm
Court decision ends desegregation case
Leader News Service
The Lincoln Parish public school system has been deemed fully unitary.
The unitary status declaration, handed down Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Robert James, effectively ends a 51-year-old federal desegregation lawsuit filed against the system.
Unitary status means federal court supervision over the system ends and school are no longer required to make yearly reports on their desegregation status.
Lincoln Parish schools have achieved the goal of “equal access to education for all students,” James wrote in his unitary status declaration.
