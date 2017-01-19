› Home ›
Award winners make mark on parish
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/19/2017 - 11:50am
in
Rick Hohlt
“Leadership is the capacity to translate vision into reality,” American scholar, organizational consultant and author Warren Bennis wrote.
He must have had the 2016 Robert E. Russ and Bill Best Humanitarian award winners in mind. Because both Trott Hunt, the Russ awardee, and Sue Martin, the Best honoree, are leaders who have definitely turned their visions into a better reality for Lincoln Parish.
Hunt and Martin receive their respective awards tonight during the annual Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce banquet.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos